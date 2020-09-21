FULL INTERVIEW: Dickinson College Political Science Professor Kathryn Heard gives her take on the life of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday at the age of 87 due to complications from Pancreatic cancer.

As tributes continue to pour in, there’s growing debate about when her replacement should be confirmed. Republicans are ready to move ahead before the election, but Democrats want to hold off.

Dickinson College Political Science Professor Kathryn Heard joined Janel Knight and James Crummel on abc27 News at Noon to give her take on the life of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and what the politics look like as a replacement is waiting to be chosen.