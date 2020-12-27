Fundraiser to help Perry County woman buy handicap accessible van for special needs daughter

DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) — A family in Perry County is need of some help this holiday season.

For one teenager with special needs, a new mode of transportation would go a long way.

Carmen Smith is a single mother of two. Right now she doesn’t have a job because of COVID-19 and she says it’s becoming increasingly hard to get her 14-year-old daughter with cerebral palsy to her medical exams. That’s because they don’t have a handicap accessible van.

Smith has had to manually lift her daughter Elana into her current van for the last 14 years. But as Elana gets bigger, the task gets harder.

“There’s been a lot of telehealth, and just overall getting her out and having a better quality of life because of everything with COVID being shut down, keeping her healthy has been a big factor,” Smith said.

That’s why friends set up a fundraiser on Help Hope Live to get the Smith family a handicap accessible van.

“This would be like a huge blessing for us to be able to get out safely and to be able to have more adventures together as a family,” Smith said.

She says she’s grateful for any support. The fundraiser has a goal of $30,000 to get a used van to make life a lot easier.

“It really moves me that people are so awesome in a world that has been so harsh,” said Smith.