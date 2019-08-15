Funeral arrangements set for firefighter who died after line of duty injury

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) Funeral arrangements have been set for the Adams County firefighter who died after a line of duty injury.

The visitation for Buchannan Valley Volunteer Fire Department assistant fire chief Walter Wagaman will be held Sunday, August 18 at Gettysburg High School from 2-4 p.m. A funeral service and procession will follow.

Organizers are expecting 1500 people to attend.

The procession will travel from Gettysburg High School South on Old Harrisburg Road to Lincoln Avenue. Then left on Carlisle Street to Lincoln Square taking the first exit to Route 30 West then turning right onto Buchanan Valley Road to the fire department.

A reception will be held at the fire department located on Buchanan Valley Road.

Members will be serving food at the reception. They have food for the main course covered but need cakes, pies, or any other baked goods for dessert.

Donations can be dropped off at the department on Sunday until 3 p.m.

They are also looking for people to volunteer to help in the kitchen with doof preparation, serving, and clean-up.

Wagaman had been a member of the Buchanan Valley Fire Department for 32 years.

He died Wednesday morning, 12 days after being thrown from a fire truck while responding to the scene of a crash.

Wagaman was 46.

His family is requesting memorial donations be made to the fire department.