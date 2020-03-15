Funeral arrangements set for Lancaster County police officer killed in motorcycle crash after shift

DENVER, Pa. (WHTM) — Funeral arrangements have been set for the police officer who died in a motorcycle crash after his shift.

Visitation and a service for East Cocalico Township Police officer Brennan Lied will be held Tuesday, March 17 at Reamstown Church of God, 400 Pfaultz Hill Road, Stevens, Lancaster County.

Visitation will be held from noon- 2 p.m. A service will begin at 2 p.m.

There will be a processional led by the East Cocalico Township Police Department through the community after the service. More details about the route will be released Monday morning.

State Police said on March 10, Lied died after crashing his motorcycle along the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Chester County. He lost control of his motorcycle while making a turn and hit a guide rail.

He was 25 -years-old.