1  of  43
Closings & Delays
Belco Community Credit Union Camp Hill Church of Christ Carlisle 1st C.O.G. Christ U.M.C. Shippensburg Community Christian Fellowship CrossPoint Church Dickinson Presbyterian Church Doubling Gap Church of God Fairland B.I.C. Cleona FSG Church, Harrisburg Glenvale Church of God Good Shepherd Lutheran Paxtang Grace Bible Fellowship Grace U.C.C. Shippensburg Grace U.M.C. Hummelstown Hampden Township Hanover Community Church Hanover First Church of God Harrisburg B.I.C. Church HERSHEY EVANGELICAL FREE CHURCH Highland Presbyterian Church Holy Trinity Lutheran Hershey Immaculate Conception York Kish Valley Grace Brethren Church Lebanon Valley Bible Church Life Center Ministries Mechanicsburg Ecumenical Choir Milanof-Schock Library Mt Zion Lutheran Church Mt Zion Lutheran Church in York Mt. Olive Baptist Church Mt. Zion F.L.C. Landisburg North Museum of Nature and Science Otterbein U.M.C. Newburg Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Education Perry County Beekeepers Club Plainfield First Church of God Salem U.C.C. Harrisburg Senior centers are closed St. Joseph Church-York St. Peters Lutheran Church Highspire Unity Church of Harrisburg Upper Dauphin Area High School Art Dept

Funeral arrangements set for Lancaster County police officer killed in motorcycle crash after shift

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER, Pa. (WHTM) — Funeral arrangements have been set for the police officer who died in a motorcycle crash after his shift.

Visitation and a service for East Cocalico Township Police officer Brennan Lied will be held Tuesday, March 17 at Reamstown Church of God, 400 Pfaultz Hill Road, Stevens, Lancaster County.

Visitation will be held from noon- 2 p.m. A service will begin at 2 p.m.

There will be a processional led by the East Cocalico Township Police Department through the community after the service. More details about the route will be released Monday morning.

State Police said on March 10, Lied died after crashing his motorcycle along the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Chester County. He lost control of his motorcycle while making a turn and hit a guide rail.

He was 25 -years-old.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss