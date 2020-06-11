Funeral services held for longtime firefighter, Army veteran Sam Keim Jr.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Rescue Fire Company is announcing the death of a longtime firefighter and Army veteran, Sam Keim Jr.

After Keim served his country with honor in the Army, he went on to serve his community where he rose through the ranks of the Dauphin-Middle Paxton Fire Company to Chief of Department and Chief Emeritus. He also completed 26 years as a career Firefighter at DLA Station 69 York County.

After moving with his family to Susquehanna Township, Keim continued his service to the community with Rescue Fire Company where he served in various positions and became an honorary member after 20 plus years of faithful service.

Keim passed away last Thursday, he was 69-years-old.

A funeral will take place Thursday at the Geigle Funeral Home at 2100 Linglestown Road at 9:30 a.m. followed by a service at 11. Following the service, Keim will be escorted by fire department apparatus, family and friends to Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.