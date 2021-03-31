G. Gordon Liddy: A look back on the Watergate agent’s sit-down with abc27

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — In 1972, G. Gordon Liddy was a former FBI agent involved in the Watergate break-in.

The former FBI agent was born George Gordon Battle Liddy. He helped orchestrate the break-in to the Democratic National Committee offices at the Watergate hotel-office building in Washington, D.C.

On Tuesday, Thomas Liddy, confirmed his father’s death. While the cause has not be released, Liddy’s son said it was not related to COVID-19.

Nearly 40 years after the infamous burglary, Liddy sat with abc27 News’ Dennis Owens in 2013 where they discussed his love for motorcycles and cars and his time in prison post-Watergate.

Liddy said the would-be burglars were seeking evidence to link Democrats with call girls. He also spoke about the famous scene in his autobiographical movie, where he holds his hand over a flame to show he couldn’t be cracked.

“What you have to realize about burns, is once you get a certain layer, it kills the nerves, and it just feels like pressure,” Liddy said.

At the time of the interview, Liddy was 82-years-old. He also highlighted his time as a conservative radio host after being released from prison.