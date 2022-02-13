‘Galentines Day’ event held at Perry County gym

SHERMANS DALE, Pa. (WHTM) — Valentines Day is just around the corner. But on Sunday, Feb 13, women were celebrating “Galentines Day” at a Midstate fitness center.

Dozens of women gathered at the new perry Strength Center in Shermans Dale, Perry County.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

The event featured local health and wellness vendors that were encouraging women to take better care of themselves and invest in exercise. This way they can take care of and love others by loving themselves.

“We wanted to put on an event that would draw in women and make them feel a little more comfortable with the fitness center because for many exercise is foreign to them. So what better event than around valentines day,” co-owner of Perry Strength and Fitness Center Patty Sibbach said.

The new Perry Strength and Fitness Center opened last December and more than 100 women registered for the event.