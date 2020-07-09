Game of cops and robbers turns deadly after 13-year-old boy shoots younger brother

by: WHTM Staff

WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHTM) — State police say Brayden Wright intentionally shot his 9-year-old brother in the head with a handgun Wednesday morning at a home on Cleveland Avenue.

A criminal complaint says the boys were playing cops and robbers, and Wright was mad that his brother didn’t listen to him — so he shot him.

Wright admitted to knowing the gun was loaded, which was stored alongside another loaded gun in an unlocked console inside a couch that both boys had access to.

His guardians are not currently facing charges.

