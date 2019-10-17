Game wardens investigate illegal killing of white-tailed buck

HARRISONVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Game Commission is asking for help to track down a poacher who killed an eight-point white-tailed deer.

The buck was found early Wednesday in a field near Harrisonville, in Fulton County. It had been shot in the head with a small-caliber firearm, the game commission said on its Facebook page.

Anyone with information should call the game commission’s southcentral region dispatch center at 814-643-1831 or the Operation Game Thief hotline at 1-888-PGC-8001.

