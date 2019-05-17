Game wardens capture rare cinnamon bear in central Pennsylvania

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Pennsylvania Game Commission)

HARRISBURG, Pa., (WHTM) - State game wardens captured and released a rare cinnamon-colored black bear in central Pennsylvania this week.

The game wardens set up a live trap in Snyder County after receiving reports of a nuisance bear getting into a chicken coop in Snyder County. The 332-pound male was in the trap when officials checked it Thursday, according to a post on the Pensylvania Game Commission's Facebook page.

Because it's quite unusual to see such a bear, game wardens wrote that they took the bear to Indian Valley Elementary School so approximately 600 students and several teachers could share in the rare opportunity.

The bear was then released in Rothrock State Forest in Mifflin County.