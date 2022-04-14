MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Prices remain high at the pump, but a Dauphin County church is trying to help people out on Saturday, April 16.

Dayspring Ministries in Middletown will host a free gasoline giveaway on Saturday at the Sheetz on Harrisburg Pike near the Penn State Harrisburg Campus.

Stay up to date with the latest news, politics, weather, and sports with the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign up!

The church is donating $5,000 and each driver can get up to $40 worth of gas.

“We are always looking for opportunities to be a blessing to the community. Since the gas prices started to rise, the Lord dropped in our pastor’s spirit and said ‘why don’t we do this gas giveaway,'” Associate Pastor James Chavis said.

The gas giveaway starts at 8 a.m. and will end when the $5,000 limit is reached. The church will also be giving away non-perishable food items from its pantry.