MIDDLETOWN Pa. (WHTM) –Prices remain high at the pump all throughout the Midstate. But on Saturday morning, a Dauphin County church helped many people fill their tanks.

Dayspring Ministries hosted a gasoline giveaway at the Sheetz in Middletown on April 16. The church donated more than $5,000 worth of gas. The event began at 8 a.m. and cars started to line up around 6 a.m.

Organizers say it’s all about helping each other during challenging times.

“So we realize in the middle and end of the pandemic, many people have been in need of food and gas and have to decide which one they are going to take, so we wanted to alleviate that today,” Pastor Darryl Godlock said.

Dayspring Ministries also handed out non-perishable food during the giveaway.