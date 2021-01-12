Natural Gas leak in Derry Township prompting evacuation order

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A number of homes are being evacuated out of precaution after a natural gas leak occurred Tuesday morning at Elm Avenue and Governor Road.

The leak has not been stopped at this time although emergency response personal have arrived at the scene.

Residents on Maple, Oak, Elm, Governor Rd are required to evacuate and power outages have been ordered in the vicinity.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News.