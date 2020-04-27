Live Now
ABC27 News Daybreak
Coronovirus En Espanol Link

Gas prices continue to fall during COVID-19 pandemic

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gas prices continue to fall during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The average price of a gallon of gas has fallen over the past two weeks bringing the national average to just $1.77 per gallon.

Analysts say prices at the pump have dropped 61 cents over the past nine weeks and 80 cents since mid-October.

Pennsylvania’s state gas price average is $2.05.

Some Midstate gas prices are lower than the state average. In Harrisburg, the average price is $1.98, in Lebanon the average is $1. 92 and Lancaster gas prices are averaging $2.01.

Prices are expected to continue to decline. To see more gas prices visit gasprices.aaa.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

From abc27 Advertisers

More From abc27 Advertisers

Don't Miss