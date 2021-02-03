Gas station rivalry: Sheetz, Wawa team up to support Special Olympics Pennsylvania

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — One of the fiercest debates in Pennsylvania boils down to one question: Are you team Wawa or Sheetz?

While competitors, the Pennsylvania-based gas stations are on the same team this February to support the Special Olympics of Pennsylvania.

“They’re like family. They’re part of the Special Olympics family,” said Matt Aaron, president and CEO of Special Olympics Pennsylvania.

It turns out these foes aren’t feuding after all.

“We think Wawa is a great company. We know they feel the same way about us. So, when we can come together to collaborate, it’s great to do so,” said Nick Ruffner, Sheetz public relations manager.

The two companies each pledged $5,000 to Special Olympics Pennsylvania while releasing a video together of them taking on the organization’s new challenge, the “Polar Plop.”

“Which is simply filling a balloon with water and popping it over your head and then challenging your friend to join you,” Aaron said.

The challenge is the COVID-age alternative to the Polar Plunge, which wasn’t socially-distance friendly, but is one of their biggest fundraisers.

“Many people don’t realize that in addition to year-round sports, we have education programs. We have a unified champion school program in more than 200 schools,” Aaron said.

All of the programs, including the athletic competitions, are completely free for the people they serve. So, earning the support of two titans like Sheetz and Wawa is a big deal for their fundraising. However, they don’t pick favorites.

“Are you team Sheetz or Wawa,” we asked.

“Yes,” Aaron laughed. “I’m agnostic. I love both.”

He loves both because the companies love his athletes. Wawa employs more than 400 people with disabilities and Sheetz partners with every Special Olympics in every state where they have stores.

“For a lot of our athletes, they’ve spent their lives with the broader society telling them, ‘you can’t do this because you have a disability.’ Special Olympics just says ‘yes’ and then gets out of the way and lets them blossom,” Aaron said.

If you want to join the challenge, click here.