Geisinger expands telehealth services amid COVID-19 pandemic

Dr. Prince Mohan, Geisinger nephrologist, prepares to connect with a patient through a telemedicine video visit. Geisinger has expanded its telehealth services to ensure that patients have continued access to primary and specialty care while slowing the spread of COVID-19.

DANVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – To give patients continued access to primary and specialty care while slowing the spread of COVID-19, Geisinger has expanded its telehealth services to include primary care and more than 70 specialties.

Telemedicine video visits allow patients to speak with providers in real time using video chat technology on a secure network. Telemedicine visits are available for a wide range of conditions including colds and flu, rashes, diabetes, mental health, neurologic conditions and many more.

“Telemedicine video visits ensure that our communities continue to have access to primary and specialty care while practicing social distancing and slowing the spread of COVID-19,” said David Fletcher, associate vice president of Telehealth. “Geisinger providers answer patient questions and discuss concerns in real time, just like at a regular office visit, but from the comfort of the patient’s home.”

Telemedicine visits are accessible through a smartphone (iPhone or Android), a tablet or a computer with a webcam and speaker, along with a high-speed internet connection.

To find out if telehealth is right for you or if your provider is offering virtual visits, call 866-530-6925. Patients who have an upcoming appointment with a Geisinger provider can contact their doctor’s office directly and ask about the availability of a virtual visit.

Telehealth services are available to Geisinger Health Plan members at no cost through June 15, and many other insurers are waiving copays for this service.

To learn more about telemedicine, visit geisinger.org/telemedicine.