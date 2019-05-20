Geisinger Holy Spirit postpones surgeries for internet outage Copyright by WHTM - All rights reserved Video

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) - Geisinger Holy Spirit rescheduled surgeries and procedures on Monday due to an internet service outage, the healthcare provider said.

A spokeswoman said the outage involving their internet service provider, Frontier, affected many Geisinger locations. She said the outage was caused by the severe weather that moved through the area Sunday evening.

Internet service was restored Monday afternoon. Tomorrow's surgeries and procedures will be performed as scheduled, the spokeswoman said.

Geisinger Holy Spirit's emergency department and trauma services remained open.