Geisinger to keep non-urgent procedures on hold through May

DANVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – To continue efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, Geisinger is extending its hold on performing elective, non-urgent procedures through May 31.

Geisinger says that date is subject to change based on the progression of the virus in our communities.

Patients will be contacted if they have an appointment or procedure that needs to be rescheduled. In some cases, another care option may be offered.

Geisinger provides telemedicine options for patients, including video visits online or by phone. More than 1,600 Geisinger physicians are set up to perform telemedicine visits, with appointments available in primary care and more than 70 specialties.

Patients who have an upcoming appointment with a Geisinger provider can contact their doctor’s office directly. Telehealth services are available to Geisinger Health Plan members at no cost through June 15, and many other insurers are waiving copays for this service.

To learn more about telemedicine, visit geisinger.org/telemedicine.