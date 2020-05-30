George Floyd protest getting heated in downtown Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) –Protesters have taken to the streets in large numbers in downtown Harrisburg condemning the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police earlier this week.

Protesters chanted “black lives matter” and “no justice, no peace.”

The demonstration started peacefully; however, as more people gathered, some protesters began throwing objects at police on the scene.

More police can be seen rushing to the scene as fears of a riot increases.

apparently the protests in harrisburg are getting violent bc the cops began to pepper spray people… be safe out there. — Krissi ⭐ #BLM (@Krissi2197) May 30, 2020

The protest started around noon Saturday at the Capitol. abc27 News crew at the scene say the situation is volatile.

Harvey Taylor Bridge closed EB into the city – WB open for people working to get out.

At this moment, police have the situation contained however tensions are started to build up.