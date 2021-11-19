Get into the holiday spirit with the Hershey Gardens Christmas Tree Showcase

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hershey Gardens’ Christmas Tree Showcase returns this week. Visitors can see decorated trees with items from local florists and a 14-foot poinsettia tree. Guests can also meet Santa and Mrs. Claus and enjoy live music and children’s crafts.

“We are so excited. It’s a magical time of year to be here in Hershey during the holiday season, and so there’s just lots of positive energy, good vibes, we’re hoping that we can transfer that to our guests that visit,” said Rebecca Lawrence, Hershey Gardens manager of education and public programs.

The Christmas Tree Showcase runs until Jan. 2.