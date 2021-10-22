Gettysburg Area High School student struck by school bus, under investigation

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Gettysburg Area High School student pedestrian was struck by a school bus Friday morning on Old Harrisburg Road in Gettysburg, according to the district.

The school district wrote in a press release a district school bus with four middle school students onboard was traveling when around 7:14 a.m. they hit the pedestrian.

Pa. State Police, local EMS and Gettysburg Area School District staff immediately responded to the scene.

The student was rushed to Hershey Medical Center for treatment. Staff contacted the families who had children on the bus at the time of the accident.

The accident is under active investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to abc27 on-air and online as details are released.