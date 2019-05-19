Gettysburg Area School District remembers graduating senior killed in crash

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Gettysburg Area School District is remembering a graduating senior killed after a crash.

State Police said Faith Boone was a passenger in a car involved in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon. The 18-year-old was a senior at Gettysburg High School. She was set to graduate on May 31.

The school district posted a statement about her death on its website:

It is with great sadness that we mourn the loss of one of our students as a result of an automobile accident on Friday. Faith Boone was a senior at Gettysburg Area High School and would have graduated with her class on May 31st. The death of a child is tragic, and our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during this extremely difficult time. Our district community will support her family and friends as we grieve this loss. We will have additional counselors available on Monday to support students and staff.

Police said 19-year-old Jeffrey Groh, of Gettysburg, was driving the car Boone was in and failed to stop at a stop sign on Speelman-Klinger Road. A pickup struck his car on the passenger-side doors in the intersection.

Groh was flown to WellSpan York Hospital for treatment.

The pickup driver, a 61-year-old Littlestown man, was taken to Gettysburg Hospital by ambulance for treatment of suspected broken arms.