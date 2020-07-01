Gettysburg firework incident caught fields on fire, under investigation

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police-Gettysburg is investigating an incident where fireworks were launched into multiple fields and caught on fire.

Police say on Monday, June 29, around 3:30 p.m. unknown suspects launched fireworks into multiple fields on Granite Station Road and Hickory Road, which then caught on fire.

The suspects were operating a silver 4-door sedan with tinted windows. The vehicle was last seen heading southbound on Hickory Road and turned south on Baltimore Pike towards Littlestown.

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Gettysburg, Tpr. Cutaiar at 717-334-8111, or the Adams County Crimestoppers hotline at 717-334-8057, who are offering a reward. Tips can also be submitted to accrimestoppers.com

