Live Now
ABC27 News at Noon

Gettysburg firework incident caught fields on fire, under investigation

Local

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police-Gettysburg is investigating an incident where fireworks were launched into multiple fields and caught on fire.

Police say on Monday, June 29, around 3:30 p.m. unknown suspects launched fireworks into multiple fields on Granite Station Road and Hickory Road, which then caught on fire.

The suspects were operating a silver 4-door sedan with tinted windows. The vehicle was last seen heading southbound on Hickory Road and turned south on Baltimore Pike towards Littlestown.

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Gettysburg, Tpr. Cutaiar at 717-334-8111, or the Adams County Crimestoppers hotline at 717-334-8057, who are offering a reward. Tips can also be submitted to accrimestoppers.com

Top Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss