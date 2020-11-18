Gettysburg Foundation Announces 18th annual Remembrance Day Illumination

GETTYSBURG, Pa (WHTM) — The Gettysburg Foundation announced the 18th annual Remembrance Day Illumination event on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, is canceled.
The Remembrance Day Illumination, which commemorates those in the Gettysburg National Cemetery dedication in Nov. 1863, will not be rescheduled.
Instead, this year’s commemoration will feature a virtual tribute with a reading of the fallen that will be posted on GettysburgFoundation.org and social channels Saturday, Nov. 21.
The decision to cancel the event was made following the Pennsylvania Health Secretary’s announcement for all Pennsylvania visitors to have a negative COVID-19 test result or quarantine for 14 days prior.
“The event relies on more than 150 volunteers – with a majority coming from out of state – to
place luminary candles on the 3,512 Civil War soldiers’ graves,” said Bethany Yingling, Friends
events manager for the Gettysburg Foundation. “We thank all who volunteered, sponsored
candles, made plans to attend and continue to make the commemoration ceremonies a moving
and inspirational event.”
