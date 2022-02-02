Gettysburg man charged after weekend police chase

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Gettysburg man was arrested after an early morning police chase on Saturday involving Pennsylvania State Police.

On Jan. 29 at 2:27 a.m., State Police conducted a traffic stop after observing a vehicle violation on Chambersburg Street and S. Washington Street. State Police say the vehicle fled the scene at a “high rate of speed” and a pursuit was initiated.

State Police say the vehicle, allegedly driven by 38-year-old James Wood, crashed into a wooden fence where it came to a stop.

According to court documents from Magisterial District Court 51-3-01, Wood was charged with felony fleeing/eluding a police officer, misdemeanor DUI, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and several vehicle offenses. Wood’s license was previously suspended, according to State Police.

Bail was set for $15,000 and Wood was taken to the Adams County Prison. His next court date is scheduled for February 9.

Court documents show that Wood has twice pled guilty to speeding, once in 2013 and once in 2021.