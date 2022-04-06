(WHTM) – A Gettysburg man convicted in the 1992 murder of a law enforcement informant has been denied compassionate release by a U.S. District Court Judge.

Willie Tyler, 70, participated in the murder of the informant who was scheduled to testify against Willie’s brother, David Tyler. The victim was murdered the day she was scheduled to appear in Cumberland County Court.

Tyler was first tried in state court in 1994, and acquitted of the murder. The case was then adopted for federal prosecution, and Tyler was convicted by a federal jury trial in 1996.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit overturned Tyler’s conviction, and he was convicted again following a re-trial in 2000. In 2013, the Third Circuit overturned the 2000 conviction in light of a change in the law and remanded the case to the district court for a new trial. Tyler was then tried and convicted for the third time in July 2017. The jury returned its verdict after only two hours of deliberation following a four-day trial.

In February 2018, the trial judge vacated the jury’s verdict, concluding that there was insufficient evidence to support the convictions. The government appealed, and in April 2020, the Third Circuit reversed the trial judge’s decision and remanded with instructions to reinstate the jury’s verdict and proceed to sentencing.

Tyler then petitioned the United States Supreme Court to review the Third Circuit’s decision, but the Court denied his petition in May 2021.

Tyler was sentenced to life in prison in June 2021.

Federal law permits federal prisoners to seek a sentence reduction and immediate release—commonly called compassionate release—if they can establish extraordinary and compelling reasons. In today’s ruling, Judge Conner found that Tyler failed to make that showing.

Judge Conner also concluded that other factors did not support Tyler’s release, explaining that “Tyler is serving a congressionally mandated life sentence for his role in the brutal murder” of a witness.