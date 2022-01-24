Gettysburg man sentenced for possessing 1,000 images of child pornography

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Daniel Lee Boose, 39, was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for receiving child pornography, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania

Boose was also ordered to register as a sex offender and serve 10 years of supervised release following his release from prison.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

According to United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, Boose was found to be in possession of more than

1,000 images of child pornography, including images of prepubescent children, much of which consisted of sexually explicit material involving children between the ages of 7 and 13.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Assistant U.S. Attorney Christian T. Haugsby prosecuted the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit www.usdoj.gov/psc For more information about internet safety education, please visit www.usdoj.gov/psc and click on the tab “resources.”