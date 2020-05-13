Gettysburg National Military Park releases new Virtual Tour of battlefield

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Gettysburg National Military Park is announcing the release of a new Virtual Tour so people can experience the battlefield no matter where they are.

This free virtual tour provides an in-depth overview of the entire Battle of Gettysburg through 18 videos and follows the Auto Tour that encompasses much of the July 1-3, 1863 battlefield.

“I’m very proud of our staff for producing a timely and valuable virtual access for the public to visit the park. This new virtual tour will allow visitors to have an in-depth experience with knowledgeable Park Rangers at their fingertips.” said Superintendent Steven D. Sims.

This project took nearly four years to complete and the final public release came during National Park Week, from April 18-26, and coincided with the ongoing global Covid-19 pandemic.

“At a time when many of our employees, volunteers, and partners are unable to provide public programming, the park virtual tour is a great opportunity to experience the battlefield with a Park Ranger. Our education team is also using this virtual tour to help with their ongoing ‘At Home Civil War Lessons’ which provides educators an opportunity to expand their curriculums.” said Superintendent Sims.

The new Virtual Tour can be found on the Gettysburg National Military Park website at www.nps.gov/gett.

