GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Gettysburg & Northern Railroad Co. is receiving up to $1.8 million for the Gettysburg State and Private Investments Driving Economic Recovery Project.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, the project will rehabilitate approximately 24 miles of the Gettysburg & Northern Railway (GET) mainline in Adams and Cumberland Counties.

The Department of Transportation says the project will improve the track to Class 2 safety standards and operating speeds, construct a new runaround track adjacent to existing track, upgrade 16 crossings warning devices to LED signals, replace wigwag warning circuitry at two at-grade crossings, and repair seven failed or failing culverts.

The project qualifies for the statutorily required set-aside for rural investment. The Class III GET and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will provide a 55 percent match.

The funding is part of a $16.5 million rail infrastructure announcement for Pennsylvania that includes $14.7 million for the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Berks.

“Americans deserve a world-class rail system that allows people and goods to get where they need to go

more quickly and affordably, while reducing traffic and pollution on our roads,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “We’re proud to award these grants to improve passenger rail for riders and strengthen the freight rail that underpins our supply chains and makes our economy work.”