Gettysburg police officer struck by suspected DUI driver released from hospital

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The officer hit by a suspected DUI driver has been released from the hospital, according to Gettysburg Police.

Investigatators said it happened while Officer Kevin McDonald was getting out of his cruiser to conduct a traffic stop on North Washington Street near Railroad Street around 11:45 p.m. Saturday. He was struck while trying to cross the street.

Police believe the driver, Kathrine Sterner, was drunk and was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol. She was not hurt.

McDonald was treated on scene but was taken to WellSpan York Hospital as a precautionary measure to get a head injury looked at by doctors.

He was later treated and released.