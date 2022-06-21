GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Gettysburg Borough Police and the Adams County District Attorney’s Office are taking a “renewed look” at a 1980s cold case death.

Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett says 79-year-old Ivan Darling was found in his home on Christmas Day in 1986 with multiple puncture wounds that caused massive hemorrhaging. Officials say his death was the result of a robbery.

Gettysburg Police, Pennsylvania State Police, and the FBI have participated in various parts of the case and detectives will review case files, conduct interviews, and review evidence based on modern technology.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gettsyburg Police at 717-334-1168, Adams County Detectives at 717-337-9840, or Adams County Crime Stoppers at 717-334-8057.