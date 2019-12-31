Gettysburg police seek tips on bottle used for attempted courthouse firebombing

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities have released a photograph of a unique bottle used to make an “incendiary device” thrown at the Adams County Courthouse.

The bottle is lettered, “Lancaster” “Indian Vegetable” “Jaundice Bitter” “Col Sam Johnson” “Proprietor” “Richmond VA” “1852.”

Gettysburg police want to hear from anyone with information on the bottle including where it may have been sold locally, or anyone missing the bottle from a collection.

Gettysburg police said the device similar to a Molotov cocktail firebomb hit a courthouse window around 11 p.m. on Dec. 22 but did not break through the window nor ignite.

Investigators previously released surveillance photos of a suspect believed to be about 5’8” tall with a thin build, and wearing a hoodie, long pants and carrying a backpack.

A reward for information is up to $7,000. Adams County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering an additional $5,000 for information on the person responsible.

Anyone with information should call Gettysburg police Investigator Dennis Bevenour at 717-334-1168 or Adams County Detective Eric Beyer at 717-337-9804, or submit a tip on the Adams County Crime Stoppers website.