Gettysburg theater participating in national event celebrating local theater

The cast rehearses music for “All Together Now!” to perform Nov. 12-14 at Gettysburg Community Theatre live on stage and livestreaming as well. (Image courtesy of Gettysburg Community Theatre)

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gettysburg Community Theatre will be joining numerous other theatrical organizations around the world that are putting on local productions of Music Theatre International’s musical revue “All Together Now!” in November.

Music Theatre International created the revue for local groups to perform as fundraisers after the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered many performance venues. Theater companies from all over will perform the show on the same weekend — the weekend of Nov. 12 — according to a press release from the Gettysburg Community Theatre.

“All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre” features songs from hit shows like “Annie,” “Les Misérables,” “Rent,” “Matilda,” “My Fair Lady,” and more.

As pandemic restrictions have eased and vaccination rates have increased in Pennsylvania, theaters have reopened for live performances, many holding musical revues or concerts to welcome back in-person audiences.

“We are incredibly excited to celebrate the return of live theatre with performances of [Music Theatre International’s] ‘All Together Now!'” Chad-Alan Carr, Founding Executive/Artistic Director of Gettysburg Community Theatre, said via press release.

“The past year has been a challenging time for everyone, particularly non-profit theatres. We look forward to welcoming our patrons back with this truly wonderful musical revue,” Carr added.

“Our goal with this worldwide event is for organizations to provide hope, inspiration and excitement to their communities through the transformative power of musical theatre,” Music Theatre International’s president and CEO, Drew Cohen, said in the press release.

The Gettysburg Community Theatre production will feature more than 50 local singers from four different counties. In-person performances will take place Nov. 12-15, and the show will also be livestreamed at 2 and 7 p.m. on Nov. 13. Get tickets online here.