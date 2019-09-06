Gettysburg Wine & Music Festival to assist agriculture boom

GETTYSBURG – This weekend is the 15th Annual Gettysburg Wine and Music Festival.

It got started to promote the agriculture industry and grape growing in Adams County.

The Chamber of Gettysburg and Adams County says history used to be the main pull to the area, but now agriculture is gaining recognition as well.

The event features 27 wineries across the state, food trucks, food vendors, arts and crafts and music.

“We really try to do a nice local blend of regional bands, regional artisans to have their wares on sale, so we really try to make it a community event,” said Carrie Stuart of the Chamber of Gettysburg and Adams County.

The festival is at the Gateway Gettysburg Complex and runs from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

