Gettysburg woman accused of taking 2 children from home arrested

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Gettysburg woman accused of taking her 2-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son from a home when she did not have custody of them has been arrested in Indiana, authorities said Wednesday.

Lacey Kelly, 26, was arrested after a traffic stop Tuesday night by police in Shelbyville, state police said in a news release. Authorities had been looking for her since August.

Kelly is charged with interfering with the custody of a child and concealing the whereabouts of a child.

According to a criminal complaint, Kelly’s children are in the physical and legal custody of Adams County Children and Youth Services and live with someone else.

That person told police that Kelly picked up the children for visitation on Aug. 25 and did not return, did not answer her phone, and was not at her home.

The children were found safe in Florida two days later.

