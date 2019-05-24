Gettysburg woman charged for sending topless photo to student, police say

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WHTM) – Police accuse a Gettysburg woman of sending a topless photo of herself to a student she taught in a Maryland middle school.

Vallie Lawver was an eighth-grade math teacher at Western Heights Middle School in Hagerstown.

Police said she sent the photo through Snapchat sometime between June and August 2018. The photo showed her face and had a caption that read, “Only 1. You have to earn the rest.”

Snapchat photos are available only for a short time before they are deleted. Police said the student took a screenshot.

Police started their investigation after the photo was posted on social media and the parents of the students’ friends contact school administrators.

The student was interviewed by detectives. They said he told them Lawver added him as a friend on Snapchat at the end of his eighth grade school year. It is not clear how old he is now.

Detectives said the student told them Lawver wanted a photo of his penis. He said he never sent her anything in return.

Lawver is charged with sexual solicitation of a minor and display of obscene material to a minor.

She was on leave from the school, but a posting on the Washington County Public School website said she will no longer be an employee there on July 1.