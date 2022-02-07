Gettysburg’s Heritage Center hosting job fair

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A job fair comprised of over 70 businesses will take place at Gettysburg’s Heritage Center on Wednesday.

The fair is hosted by the Steinwehr Avenue Business Improvement District from 3-6 p.m. On-the-spot interviews along with potential job offers are available in Gettysburg’s tourism businesses including attractions, lodging, restaurants, and retail.

“As administrators of the Steinwehr Business Improvement District, we want to reach our community on behalf of our diverse collection of businesses,” President and CEO of Main Street Gettysburg, Jill Sellers said. “We have a lot to offer potential employees, including convenient and flexible hours and the chance to gain valuable experience in our thriving tourism industry.”

Registration is not required and applicants should bring resumes and be appropriately dressed. The Gettysburg Heritage Center is located at 297 Steinwehr Avenue and offers free parking.