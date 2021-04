GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gettysburg Military Park is getting ready for a prescribed burn of Little Round Top.

The burn is scheduled for Tuesday, April 6, and Wednesday, April 7, as long as weather permits and it’s not raining.

The process is being done to improve wildlife habitat, control invasive species and reduce fire hazards.

Several roads will be closed.

To see the list of road closures at Little Round Top and Munshower Burn Units, click here.