Giant announces opening dates for former Musser’s Markets

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Giant Food Stores has announced opening dates for three new stores it acquired from Musser’s Markets in August.

Giant’s new Lebanon store, at 1750 Quentin Road, will open Friday, Nov. 1, at 8 a.m. The new stores in Columbia and Quarryville will open one week later, on Nov. 8, at 8 a.m.

Each store will have expanded hours of operation, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.

Giant said it will employ more than 300 full- and part-time workers across the three stores, including about 220 from Musser’s Markets.

