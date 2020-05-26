Giant CEO says stores are restocking shelves quickly to meet demand

Many grocery store shelves are empty but the president and CEO of Giant says they’re restocking shelves quickly.

Nicholas Bertram was on Good Morning America and says the variety of meat may not be back completely but there is enough supply to lift limits on how much you can buy.

Bertram admits some things are still hard to find in his stores.

“Some of the classics would be like paper goods and household cleaners. Those types of things have not yet fully recovered,” he said. “You have some things in the baking aisle and spices that have not fully recovered as well. Then you’ve got great things like fruit and veg where if you have a great local supplier like our company does, you really didn’t see any impact at all.”

Bertram also said Giant continues to make changes to improve safety at its stores including personal protective equipment for staff, installing shields, and limiting the number of people allowed inside.