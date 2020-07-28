GIANT Company donates $1 million to Penn State Children’s Hospital

HERSHEY, Pa. – The GIANT Company is donating $1 million to Children’s Miracle Network at Penn State Children’s Hospital.

The gift will fund a car seat safety program, a health and wellness program for local schools, and the expansion of Penn State Children’s Hospital.

“We are humbled by The GIANT Company’s continued generosity and commitment to saving and improving the lives of children in our community,” said Deborah Berini, president, Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. “This gift will help families struggling with economic hardships, local students who face an uncertain school year and pediatric patients who will need access to our growing children’s hospital in the coming year. Thank you, GIANT Company!”

“Like so many in our community, The GIANT Company sees Penn State Children’s Hospital as a beacon of hope and healing for so many families across Central Pennsylvania,” said Nicholas Bertram, president, The GIANT Company. “As a company wholeheartedly committed to changing children’s lives, we are grateful for the opportunity to do so in partnership with Penn State Children’s Hospital. We know that these funds will enable the doctors, nurses, child life specialists and the hospital’s entire care team to continue making a difference in the lives of those they serve, now and for years to come, truly connecting families for a better future.”

The $1 million gift to Children’s Miracle Network Hershey is in addition to The GIANT Company’s annual register campaigns and golf outing, which raised $870,555 in 2019. In March, The GIANT Company also donated $250,000 to five Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals including Penn State Children’s Hospital to support COVID-19 response efforts.

