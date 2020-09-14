Giant Company now offering drive-up flu vaccinations

The Giant Company is now offering drive-up flu vaccinations.

Pharmacists can administer the vaccine while customers stay in their cars, as well as stores.

No appointment is necessary.

The drive-up clinics run until October 17th.

The CDC recommends everyone six months or older should get a flu vaccine.

You can see all participating pharmacies and dates here.

