Giant Food Stores to equip all locations with "Marty" robots

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) - Giant Food Stores is expanding its robot-assistant program to all its locations.

They have been testing "Marty" robots at two stores, one on Union Deposit Road in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County, and in Carlisle in Cumberland County.

Marty moves around the store identifying hazards and spills.

The company says that allows Marty's human colleagues to better serve customers.

Giant expects to have a Marty at all 172 of its locations by this summer.