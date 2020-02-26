Giant Foods refreshes with modern rebrand

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Giant Food Stores is making a slight rebrand and name change to — The Giant Company, which was unveiled Wednesday.

The shift marks a leap for the company in becoming more ‘modern.’

“For nearly a century, we’ve been a trusted part of the communities we serve, helping families come together to share a meal and create special memories,” president Nicholas Bertram said in a release.

The Giant Company says logos for all of its banner brands have also been refreshed: Giant, Martin’s, Giant Heirloom Market, Giant Direct and Martin’s Direct.

The most notable change the company says it made was in the letter “A,” where a leaf was placed to “signify The GIANT Company’s commitment to growth and freshness.”

Signs of the rebrand can already be seen on the outside of the Giant Center in Hershey in addition to Giant’s headquarters in Carlisle.

Giant said the name and logo will be integrated into its operations over the next year.