GIANT to acquire one of the oldest local markets

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Musser’s Markets announces that they have made the decision to exit the grocery industry and sell their grocery store division to GIANT.

Musser’s Markets have been in Lancaster and Lebanon Counties for the past 94 years.

They say that due to the changes in the industry, the loss of a cooperative wholesaler (AWI), customer buying habits, online pressure and competition, the only way to continue to service Musser’s customers and give employees better opportunities is to provide a company that can meet these new needs.

Musser’s said they approached GIANT Food Stores directly and felt that they would be the best fit for their locations, customers, and employees.

“We were honored when the Musser family contacted us about purchasing their wonderful locations,” said Nicholas Bertram president, GIANT Food Stores. “The Musser family founded their grocery store in 1925, and we recognize the deep roots and strong reputation they have in Lancaster and Lebanon counties. We look forward to continuing their legacy of caring for families and the community.”

Musser’s commends GIANT for their willingness and commitment to continue to support customers, employees, and the local community needs.

Musser’s Market last day of business will be on Oct. 17.