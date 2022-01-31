GIANT to partner with Ship2Me to expand delivery options for customers

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The GIANT Company announced Monday they’ll be partnering with Ship2Me to expand their delivery options to go beyond the normal grocery categories at all GIANT and MARTIN’s stores.

“Ship2Me by GIANT is a natural extension of our current grocery delivery options,” said John Ruane, senior vice president, omnichannel merchandising, The GIANT Company. “By offering access to complementary products not traditionally found in store, we are adding endless aisle shopping options for today’s busy families, all with the convenience of being delivered right to your door.”

Ship2Me will work in conjunction with the current GIANT Direct and MARTIN’s Direct. Ship2Me offers more for customers in need of health and beauty supplies, home decor and other household items. Ship2Me sellers will then ship those items directly, instead of picking it up at the store or having them delivered at a specific date and time.

Free standard shipping will be available, which will take between four and nine days. Express or Next Day Delivery may be offered by sellers for an additional cost, but that varies by seller. Returns are always free and there is no minimum order or cost required.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

Customers can also utilize GIANT Direct and Ship2Me for one seamless experience, although the orders will be listed separately from the pickup or delivery grocery order. Customers should be sent email confirmation and tracking information once the order ships.

GIANT rewards members can also get loyalty points on Ship2Me purchases, including savings on gas and other purchases.

For more information, visit their website here.