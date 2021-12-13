Goddard School finds new home at 18,000-square-foot facility in Enola

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA. (WHTM) — Enola will soon be home to one of the largest childcare centers in Cumberland County. The Goddard School broke ground for an 18,000-square-foot facility. It will have 13 classrooms, a large indoor gym, and an interactive floor projection game system.

The new school will have a disinfection system and give kids the chance to get outside with student-maintained fruit and vegetable gardens.

‘We’ll be doubling, actually probably close to tripling, our staff which is why we also implemented lots of staff opportunities like the gym, the staff room,” Jordan Pritchard, on-site owner, said.

The school is scheduled to open in September 2022.