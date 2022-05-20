YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Before the thunderstorms rolled in, it rained golf balls in Dillsburg for the Polar Bear Foundation of the Northern York County School District’s annual golf outing. Golf balls are numbered, sold and then dropped from a helicopter 100 feet above Range End Golf Club in York, Pa.

The goal is to have your numbered ball land closest to the target. The winner receives a $500 prize.

Elizabeth Ayers, Communications Chair for the Polar Bear Foundation said, “It’s a great way for us to just garner support within the community and name recognition as well as having a fun way to raffle off 500 dollars, but more importantly raise money.”

The money raised from the golf ball drop will fund various programs and projects in the Northern York County School District.