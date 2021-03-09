Golf outlook for the beautiful week of spring weather

Spring has sprung in the Midstate, and our own meteorologists at abc27 are forecasting temperatures over 60 degrees and dry weather from Tuesday until Friday.

These conditions are perfect for all the golf fans itching to get outside after a long, cold winter.

If you’re looking to get out on the course or just get some practice on the driving range, look no further. We’ve compiled some courses from around the Midstate for you to visit and enjoy the weather!

Adams County

Adams County has multiple options due to the history of Gettysburg. The surrounding areas provide wide-open views and beautiful courses.

The Links at Gettysburg: Located at 601 Mason Dixon Road, Gettysburg Pa. 17325. This 18-hole course provides a very challenging round, all while bringing in beautiful views of the rocks and lakes. Click here for more information.

Cumberland County

Cumberland Golf Course: This course is fit for the whole family. Located at 2395 Ritner Highway

Carlisle, PA 17015, this course is perfect for any skill level. There is a driving range and a putting green available if you’d like to practice. Click here for more information.

Dauphin County

Dauphin Highlands Golf Course: Located at 650 S Harrisburg Street Harrisburg, PA 17113, this course is rated 4 stars by Golf Digest. Enjoy a challenging round that caps off with the signature hole at the 17th hole, a par 3 that requires each player to tee off over a natural ravine onto the green. Click here for more information.

Franklin County

Penn National Golf Club: Penn National offers 2 different 18-hole courses at their golf club. The rates are a little more expensive, but if you’re looking for a top-tier round, look no further. Located at 3720 Club House Drive, Fayetteville, Pa. 17222. Click here for more information.

Juniata County

Lost Creek Golf Course: Lost Creek Golf Course is described as moderate in length, but challenging in design. Located at 28983 RT 35 N, Oakland Mills, PA 17076. Four separate tee markers on each hole provide opportunities for the whole family to play. Click here for more information.

Lancaster County

Overlook Golf Course: Located at 2040 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601, this course offers terrific views and challenging play for all levels of golf. Click here for more information.

Lebanon County

Lebanon Valley Golf Course: Located at 240 Golf Road, Myerstown, Pa. 17067. The 18 hole championship design features over 6,000 yards of golf from the longest tees, over beautiful rolling terrain, playing to a par of 71. Click here for more information.

York County

Honey Run Golf Club: Honey Run is located at 3131 South Salem Church Road, York, PA 17408. A challenging par-72 course provides beautiful sights at every hole. Honey Run Creek runs through the property, adding extra difficulties to some holes. Click here for more information.

These courses are just a small sample of the vast array central Pennsylvania has to offer. Get out and enjoy the weather! Please adhere to social distancing guidelines at all courses.