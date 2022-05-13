YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, May 13, the New Freedom VFW in York County held its second annual golf tournament at the Bon Air Country Club.

The guest of honor was Robyn Anderson, a gold star mother, who lost her son Norman in 2005. He was a Marine Lance Corporal, who saved the lives of his patrol, by firing at the driver of a vehicle outfitted with explosives and died in the blast.

“There are times I would want to pretend this never happened, but there are so many men and women still serving and organizations like the new freedom VFW and so many. They’re like the backbone, they’re there for these people,” Anderson said.

Proceeds from the golf tournament will go toward VFW auxiliary program that supports active military, veterans, and their families.